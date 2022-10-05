“God When?” Olakunle Churchill Splurges on Brand New iPhone 14 for Wife Rosy Meurer, Video Causes Online Stir
- Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer recently went online to gush over her husband, Olakunle Churchill’s generosity
- The philanthropist bought his wife a brand new iPhone 14 just like his own and she shared the unboxing video with fans
- The expensive new phone caused a stir online as Nigerians reacted to Rosy Meurer’s video
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, have continued to give fans couple goals.
In a new development, Rosy took to her page to share the expensive brand new iPhone 14 that she received from her husband.
In the online post, the movie star shared a video of herself unboxing the luxury mobile as she displayed it properly in front of the camera.
She then took to her caption to show appreciation to her man and noted that they now had the same phone. She wrote:
Omoni Oboli’s son clocks 21, actress shares video of her gifting him customised diamond necklace, fans gush
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
“Thanks baby. Twinning iPhone 14.”
See the video below:
Nigerians gush over Rosy’s brand new iPhone 14
Not long after the actress shared her luxury gift online, a number of fans took to her comment section to gush over it. Read some of their comments below:
officialblessingceo:
“This vanity I want.”
bellabicky:
“Some people will say they are doing too much.”
shopwithnife_:
“God when??”
meeraakol:
“I never see 7+ now 14 don come out, GOD are my a spoon.”
jojomagbisa1:
“God when oh I've not used any Iphone before.”
okehroyal:
“Come and dash me ur old phone mama.”
mercyisabae9:
“Congratulations to u dear, Am happy for u.”
Rosy Meurer warns ladies coming for her husband
Popular Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer is not taking her chances as it concerns her handsome husband, Olakunle Churchill.
“A queen and more”: Video trends as Chioma foots over N1.9m bill at Davido’s cousin’s birthday party
The mother of two shared a video on her Instagram page which was also an indirect shade to ladies harbouring thoughts of being with her husband.
Meurer drew inspiration from the lyrics of Skiibii’s Baddest Boy song as she repeated the words and made gestures to drive her point home.
A different portion of the video saw the actress standing on her feet as she showed off her banging body for those who may be in doubt.
Source: Legit.ng