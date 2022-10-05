Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer recently went online to gush over her husband, Olakunle Churchill’s generosity

The philanthropist bought his wife a brand new iPhone 14 just like his own and she shared the unboxing video with fans

The expensive new phone caused a stir online as Nigerians reacted to Rosy Meurer’s video

Popular Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, have continued to give fans couple goals.

In a new development, Rosy took to her page to share the expensive brand new iPhone 14 that she received from her husband.

In the online post, the movie star shared a video of herself unboxing the luxury mobile as she displayed it properly in front of the camera.

Olakunle Churchill buys iPhone 14 for wife. Photos: @official_rosymeurer

She then took to her caption to show appreciation to her man and noted that they now had the same phone. She wrote:

“Thanks baby. Twinning iPhone 14.”

See the video below:

Nigerians gush over Rosy’s brand new iPhone 14

Not long after the actress shared her luxury gift online, a number of fans took to her comment section to gush over it. Read some of their comments below:

officialblessingceo:

“This vanity I want.”

bellabicky:

“Some people will say they are doing too much.”

shopwithnife_:

“God when??”

meeraakol:

“I never see 7+ now 14 don come out, GOD are my a spoon.”

jojomagbisa1:

“God when oh I've not used any Iphone before.”

okehroyal:

“Come and dash me ur old phone mama.”

mercyisabae9:

“Congratulations to u dear, Am happy for u.”

