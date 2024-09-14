Singer Rema, in a video, has shared his reaction after he made his first fifty million naira as an upcoming star

The singer who recalls his childhood struggle recalls how he spent the whopping millions on his mum and the church

Rema's rise to fame story has stirred comments from Nigerian netizens as many applauded him for his gesture

Another video from Divine Ikubor Rema's recent interview has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Recall that the Calm Down crooner shook the music industry after he stated that he categorised himself among the big three artistes: Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

In another clip from his interview with Breakfast Club, Rema recounted how he felt after making his first fifty million naira.

Rema speaks about his first N50 million. Credit: @heisrema

Rema, who spoke about the struggles on the streets, said he didn't fret after he made his first big money as an upcoming singer.

He disclosed that he bought his mum a car instead and used the money to buy a musical instrument for a church.

"When I made my first 50 million I was not fret. I got my mum a car and I bought instrument for the church," Rema said.

The singer also recalled his struggles after losing his dad and elder brother.

Watch video as Rema speaks about his first N50 million:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema donated millions to a church in Benin after his homecoming concert.

What Nigerians are saying about Rema's comment

Read some of the reactions as people shared their opinions on Rema's comment below:

olivereasygoing:

"Forget talents no be only you get am na God deh elevate person from zero to hero... Congrats Rema."

endylight1:

"Looking upto God the Author and Finisher of our faith."

omg_its_bliss:

"Can we all agree Rema is actually really good?"

odugupaschal460:

"Na God, make you survive all thanks to him, him too much."

rahman_jago_of_abj:

"Watyn be that hustle and that street wey una Dey always talk about? Come plain bro."

What Rema said about Davido, Wizkid

Rema also opened up about his relationship with Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid during an interview.

In the clip, he was asked if there was any hostility between the four of them, as many of their fans believe.

The singer blamed their fans for the comparison and the seeming hatred among the four top Nigerian singers.

