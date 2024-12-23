Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P, hinted at welcoming their third child and expressed gratitude for the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Jada Pollock announced this, recalling a challenging situation she had in the early months of her pregnancy

Jada Pollock claimed that she had an emergency appendectomy after being taken to the hospital in the early stages of her pregnancy

Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's baby mama Jada P, has reflected on the challenges of her third pregnancy as she hinted at the arrival of their newborn.

Jada took to Twitter to share the frightening experience she endured earlier this year. During her trimester, she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy. Against the odds, both Jada and her baby made it through the ordeal safely.

Wizkid's Jada P shared her pregnancy testimony.

Source: Instagram

"Life is too short to be anything but happy," the new mother of three pointed out in her viral tweet.

"At the beginning of the year, I faced the biggest fright of my life. 3 months into my pregnancy, I was rushed to the hospital to have my appendix removed. Against all odds, both my baby & I made it through safely. Life is too short to be anything but grateful".

Taking to Instagram, she further expressed a deep appreciation and love for the speaker's family, considering them the most valuable part of their life.

"My family is my greatest treasure 🖤 finally get to post my pregnancy shoot," she wrote:

See her post below:

Wizkid's Jada P shared her testimony.

Source: Instagram

More pictures and video here:

Fans celebrate Wizkid's Jada P

Fans and netizens sent out their goodwill messages to the newest mum. Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

kinglegen_101:

"The only recognized First Lady. Jada Nnem."

lois_juliak:

"The tummy is looking twins 🙌🙌 @jada_p__ congratulations queen 👸 our princesses are welcome."

@_iOlatunde:

That's in the country where the healthcare system is working. Congratulations Jeda

@Julietdamsy:

"Shoutout to you Jada P ❤️, many young girls look up to you and I'm one of them."

@Razoredmanchi:

"You just have to give it to Wiz team mehn, news no dey slip out anyhow."

abiliteejay:

"Are we expecting twins?🤔 Because this pregnancy can't be for just one baby."

