Legit.ng reported that David recently acquired the latest 2025 Rolls Royce as it landed in Lagos this December

In what seemed like a mini celebration for the new ride, Chiefpriest threw shades at the artist's colleague, triggering reactions online

Recently, Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, was spotted at the Lagos restaurant of his close friend and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Davido, along with Zlatan Ibile, arrived in style at Chiefpriest's eatery, with the superstar driving his latest Rolls Royce Spectre.

The appearance came days after Davido's performance at Oando's end-of-year celebration.

In the video, the Timeless hitmaker was seen eating barbeque fish while being captured by the nightlife entrepreneur.

Following that, Cubana Chiefpriest went on to slam the superstar's colleagues, noting that Lamborghini was now a popular commodity.

He said: "Lamborghini na water."

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

faith___faith31:

"Na that Owerri Rick Ross deh always cause wahala."

life_of_homa:

"And that brother ode at the side “Only the wise can decode” When they come for them you gullible fans will start blaming burna instead of Davido who is enabling his bitter jealous doughnut puppet.They’re blessed instead of focusing on their blessings they’re hating on another as if God made good things for only them. Tufiakwa"

girly.kim2:

"Always hanging out with local touts ....well no difference between him and them."

beediva95:

"See how he enables bullies Abi? Later he go play victim. Set awon only the wise can decode."

kcnalaa:

"He’s not throwing shade anything . Social media ehhh Na zlatan em de talk to."

mayorsoj:

"The difference between cubana chief priest and Isreal na packaging."

chybaebi:

"Na like this dem go dey throw people Buh if the person reply,he’s the bad person. The truth remains Davido enables them."

Davido shares wish for his enemies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, appeared unbothered by naysayers with his post on X.

The Timeless crooner said he wanted his enemies to "hold a meeting on his head" in 2025.

Many were displeased with the post and reacted in the comment section, taunting him with a past interview in which he anticipated a Grammy nomination the following year.

