Fun videos from Portable's recent concert in Lagos state have surfaced on social media

One of the highlights from the concert was the moment Portable made his entrance to the stage

The Zeh Nation boss, who rocked an unusual outfit, sparked reactions as many compared him to Esusu in Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors

Nigerian Street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, performed in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Friday, December 21.

Portable, who was recently involved in an exchange with his lover and former wife to the late Alaafin, Queen Dami, had a concert dubbed 'Zazu live in concern', attended by his fans and fun seekers.

Amid the videos from the concerts that have emerged online, the highlight was a clip showing Portable's entrance on stage.

A clip showed a dancer in a masquerade outfit on stage welcoming Portable, who wore an unusual outfit. Some netizens compared him to Esusu, a character in Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors movie.

Watch video from Portable's concert below;

Reactions trail video from Portable's concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dropped funny comments about Portable's attire. Read the messages below:

rikkywealth_:

"So na portable later carry esusu costume."

adeperosoyemi_:

"I like as he wear in character go there obo."

iamlayo:

"Was he instructed to do his family masquerade sacrifice?"

ceceliaaghedo:

"Na wetin he resemble gangan be this."

ritanandul:

"Customized, cause that’s how his face is for real."

ojuloge_____:

"Esusu jnr."

bosschicskincarehub:

"People wey go this show no go return d same again."

ewatomi.xx:

"Thank you he couldn’t keep it again he don finally reveal him real self."

olajumoke_______xx:

"And this is what he looks like for real Mr BABOON."

thepleasureville_lace_empire:

"Hes in his element!... No longer an animal in human."

