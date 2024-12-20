A new drama has trailed Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid's performance at the Oando PLC end-of-the-year party

A different statement showed the alleged amount the big three in the Nigerian music industry were paid to perform at Oando's party

The unconfirmed statement has spurred reactions as Oando continues to trend on social media platform X hours after the party

A Nigerian company, Oando PLC, has continued to trend on social media X, formerly Twitter, following Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy's performance at its end-of-the-year party.

Following the Big Three's performance, their fans took to social media to share different unconfirmed statements showing the amount their favourites were paid as they exchanged words.

Oando PLC is one of the largest oil companies in Nigeria and is owned by oil magnate Adewale Tinubu, a nephew of President Bola Tinubu.

One of the viral statements released online claimed Wizkid, who recently returned to Lagos, was paid $11 million (N17 billion) to perform for 45 minutes.

City Boy crooner Burna Boy was allegedly paid $5.5m (N8.5 billion) to sing, while Davido was reportedly paid $700,000.00 (N1.1 billion) to sing at the Oando PLC end-of-the-year party.

However, other statements have also emerged online showing different figures as fans defend their favourites.

This has seen Oando trending on social media, with netizens sharing their opinions. Read the comments Legit.ng captured below:

favourlee_001:

"Make Oando clear the air abeg, the dust don too much."

WtF_WaLeS:

"$11m to perform got end of the year party? nah how much Oando make in profit for the year sef."

olumidecapital:

"I can't believe the unconfirmed report that a listed 🇳🇬 energy firm that hasn't paid dividends since 2014 spent $3.5 million on musicians for its party."

yemikeshtv:

"@jah_boy01 How much be oando annual revenue clowns."

Burna Boy acquires Ferrari Purosangue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy added a Ferrari Purosangue to his collection.

Tunde Ednut, who shared the pictures of the luxury vehicle, claimed it was valued at N1.8 billion.

"Burna, Wizkid and Davido work so hard to be where they are today, so make una no surprise," a netizen wrote.

