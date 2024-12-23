Comedian Emmanuella has stated that she is still a child and wants something for Christmas, which is taking place soon

In her post, she shared some beautiful pictures and stated that she must get what she has asked for

As expected, fans reacted to what she demanded from them and also shared their observations about her look

Teen comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, has shared her wish as Christmas is fast approaching.

In a post on her Instagram handle, she called herself a child and tried to convince her fans that she deserve what she was asking of them.

Emmanuella shares new pictures. Photo credit@officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

Sharing her wish, the funny girl, who is no longer with Mark Angel Comedy, said that she hasn't seen her Christmas cloth yet.

Emanuella shares new pictures

Accompanying the post she made about her demand, the comedian seen driving a truck months ago also shared some beautiful pictures made into a collage.

In the picture collage, the comedian was holding her phone and made faces for her fans. Many noticed how good she was looking and commented about it.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Emmanuella's post about her wish

Netizens reacted to the post about the comedian and her demand. Here are some of the comments below:

@offsetcagu:

"This girl beautiful ooo, Emma mummy."

@mr.laughter70:

"Beautiful."

@officiahvicky:

"Imagine this girl of yesterday is now a big lady.i remember that comedy uncle this is primary one they are your class."

@just_fauzia_:

"Mee toooo. If you never see xmas cloth doubl tap."

@terry.omobude:

"So cute."

@tee_aae:

"She has it all."

@biggy_of_lagos:

"Beautiful Queen."

@slimjoyce18:

"Your Xmas clothes are loading. Close your eye open am it will appear."

@invxtor_ys:

"Tell Success your aunty to dash you some wears."

Emmanuella whines her waist

Legit.ng earlier reported that the teen comedian made a video on TikTok to tease her fans bout her dancing skills.

In the video, she was seen dancing to Victony's hit song 'Soweto'. She gave some good dance steps and whined her waist to the admiration of some of her fans.

However, some had to ask her if she wasn't doing comedy again. And hey also tried to caution her.

