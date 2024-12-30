A Nigerian lady said her heart was craving some money, so she decided to do something to give herself cash

In a video, the lady went to the farm and harvested some cassava which she used to make garri for sale

She showed how she worked hard processing the garri after which she sold it and and earned cash

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she worked hard when she needed money.

In the video, the lady said she was craving money when she was broke, so she did something to remedy the situation.

Nigerian lady makes money after selling garri. Photo credit: TikTok/@abbnene_catering_creati2.

Source: TikTok

According to @abbnene_catering_creati2, she went to the farm and harvested a lot of cassava, which she processed into gari.

The video showed how the lady worked hard to process the garri.

In the end, she sold and got a lot of cash for herself. A lot of people who saw the video said they loved her handwork.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady works hard for her money

@Blessing Ohre said:

"If my mama see this one I no get hear word again for the full 2025."

@Richards Ojevwe Kate said:

"But the process is long."

@mendy said:

"If we get like 200 girl and ladies with this kind of spirit hunger go reduce."

@Reagan said:

"God bless your hustle, not those girls. When they are craving for money, they think it’s a man who owes them."

@natasha said:

"Omo na wetin I go on 22 of this December. Omo I love my Mom."

@God's own said:

"I know it's Delta state they have the best garri."

@Hensley said:

"God bless your hustle."

@kelly said:

"Are you from Issele uku?"

@dcchilling said:

"Runs and olosho babes see your mate."

@Zonarman said:

"Proud of you. I respect the grind better than being an OS. At least you have your self-respect."

Lady eats garri and moi moi at work

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who went to work with moimoi and garri and shared her experience with a Japanese colleague who wanted to know more about it.

The lady explained to her Japanese colleague what garri is all about and also added what it could be used with.

The lady said garri could be eaten with bean cakes, groundnut and sugar, it could sometimes be taken as dessert or main food.

Source: Legit.ng