Enioluwa Adeoluwa has expressed displeasure at how some Nigerian airlines behave without considering their customers

The media personality shared his experience with an airline manager who dared him to report him to the relevant authorities

Enioluwa showed how angry he was as he complained about how some Nigerians are being treated in their country, and he shared his next step

Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has narrated how an airline mistreated him and shared no remorse for their action on Thursday morning, November 28. Besides, he said the level of lawlessness in Nigeria is too much.

He said that the most annoying part is that the airlines misbehave because there are no consequences for their actions.

According to Enioluwa, one can literally die because of a Nigerian airline and they think nothing would happen. Besides, they do the most ridiculous things.

Enioluwa complains about airline manager

The manager of the airline did not care about Enioluwa's feeling and he dared him to report him, adding that nothing would happen.

Enioluwa said he would not sweep the issue under the carpet because he would send emails, as he did not want to tag the airline yet. He also promised that he would collect back his money.

The media personality also complained about living in a society where nothing happens when people do the wrong thing. Sadly, there are no consequences for bad behaviour and it is wild. He added that humans are governed by rights and those who don't care will surely care.

Reactions as Enioluwa Adeoluwa calls out airline

@veekee_james:

"Chai so sorry Eni boo."

@olorisharon_:

"Someone finally said it! The audacity these people have is terrible because truly nothing will happen."

@praiseayowole_:

"Confidence for the lack of consequence…honestly, this is it!"

@taymesan_:

"It’s annoying."

@tezym:

"We need to start suing them. There is no accountability at all."

@hausaa_fulanii:

"Have a lawyer file a case, sue them for damages @enioluwaofficial."

Nigerian airline reacts to allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Ibom Air has denied allegations of ticket racketeering and poor handling of flight check-ins by its officials.

The airline has expressed its commitment to transparency, integrity, and strict adherence to ethics.

Claims surfaced on social media that the airline's officials were engaging in ticket hoarding and selling them at inflated prices to the highest bidders.

Source: Legit.ng