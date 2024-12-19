Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu, best known as Aunty Ramota, has finally reacted to rumours of being pregnant

Aunty Ramota, in a recent chat with some of her close associates, confirmed that she was carrying a child

This came after the petite Nollywood star was supported in a supermarket buying baby items

Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu, best known as Aunty Ramota, has confirmed that she is pregnant, ending recent rumours.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the petite star buzzed the internet days after she was spotted in a supermarket buying baby items as a crowd of people surrounded her.

In a new development, Lande, a close associate of Aunty Ramota, addressed the rumours in a recent interview.

Citing Nigerians' response to the rumours, Aunty Ramota claims to be three months pregnant.

Speaking further, he underlined, "There are some things we shouldn't argue about. She's 3 months pregnant."

Recall that reactions trailed a clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than normal, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

In a previous report, Aunty Ramota cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to complete her ongoing house project.

Ramota, in a video circulating on social media, said she is currently stranded and has nowhere to stay.

According to the Yoruba actress, the lady she was staying with got married last month and asked her to leave because her husband wasn’t comfortable with her staying with them.

Aunty Ramota also revealed that the man helping her build her house stopped because of personal issues.

The actress also called out her management, claiming they cheated her of her money and deleted her social media accounts.

However, amid Auntu Ramota's claim, a search on Instagram showed her page was still active.

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

