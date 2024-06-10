Small-sized Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu trended on social media with reports that she underwent a BBL surgery

Ramota was spotted in a helpless state in a viral video and attached to an oxygen mask with claims of being in a coma

According to a recent update, the comedian's manager had tried to stop her from undergoing the surgery, spurring reactions online

Small-sized Yoruba actress Ramota Adetu, also known as Aunty Ramota, has been reported to be in critical condition after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation.

The surgery process was said to have gone wrong, which allegedly left the comic content creator in a coma.

Aunty Ramota is allegedly in a coma after "failed BBL". Credit: @auntyramota_authentic

According to popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam, Aunty Ramota underwent BBL surgery to improve her appearance in an Ikorodu, Lagos state hospital.

Tosin said he spoke to Ramota's manager, who claimed the actress was in a critical condition.

The manager claimed that all means to stop Ramota from carrying out the surgery were to no avail.

A video making the rounds online showed the petite actress lying face down in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask fixed to her nostrils.

Aunty Ramota's current state has quickly spread on social media, prompting an outpour of worry and prayers from her fans and followers. Many people expressed disbelief and sadness while they prayed for her speedy recovery.

Aunty Ramota spurred reactions online

Some netizens who came across the video claimed it was a skit, while many others perceived the condition as a severe issue.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tiannahsplacempire:

"It’s a skit forget, I’m not even falling for this."

ekeminiabasi:

"Person wey dey coma dey lie on her Tummy?"

cakesbyvelvi_festac:

"BBL to impress who??? Adams that will leave you for other Eves? Women appreciate yourselves o. You're beautiful the way you are. I'm still doubting this video tho."

ifeoluwasamuelmicheal:

"But why will the doctor allow such,who aunty dey do BBL."

vnelly4703:

"If this is true then that doctor and anyone at all in that hospital must be arrested even the mosquitoes."

lotus_bun1:

"Which leg she won use carry the BBL. Toor."

richezgold_offical:

"This kind celebrity life ! Person no go know when something is true or content ! All de best."

jayyclause:

"Them dey do BBL for ikorodu?"

sugardestiny_official:

"Who else laughed after hearing BBL."

sugardestiny_official:

"Taaaa this is skit jare which body she wan take carry the Nyash."

Pills for curves land Aunty Ramota in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng