Actress Aunty Ramota, in a trending video on social media, has cried out for help as she became homeless

The small-sized actress also disclosed that her management cheated her and took down her social media accounts

Aunty Ramota also shared how she used to get paid for as low as N1,000, stirring concerns from Nigerians

Popular small-sized actress Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, has cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to complete her ongoing house project.

Ramota, in a video circulating on social media, said she is currently stranded and has nowhere to stay.

Aunty Ramota calls out her manager. Credit: auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

According to the Yoruba actress, the lady she was staying with got married last month and asked her to leave because her husband wasn’t comfortable with her staying with them.

Aunty Ramota also revealed that the man helping her build her house stopped because of personal issues.

The actress also called out her management, claiming they cheated her of her money and deleted her social media accounts.

"I worked so hard, but they kept cheating me because they thought I wouldn’t know how much we were really making," she said.

Aunty Ramota, who said she sometimes earns as low as N1,000, said she doesn't want to rent a place to stay but would prefer to build her house, even if it’s one room.

However, amid Auntu Ramota's claim, a search on Instagram showed her page was still active.

Watch video below:

People react to Aunty Ramota's video

Read some of the comments below:

d.linq_services:

"Can they open an account in her name so it would be documented. I don’t want them to take advantage of her again."

ictstols:

"Sorry but not sorry because we know you are being used to play this role."

official__2much:

"No be you give Arolake bag of riches in Anikulapo."

eyetee2:

"Why does it look like they make her do the video, manager is still in corner directing her, look at her eyes contact."

la_ba_ke__:

"So aunty Ramota fit humble like this."

osedumebi_:

"But it was obvious they were cheating her."

emorygreenbosslady:

"Story... she was staying with Lara they were taking care of her. Her Family accused lara and her mom of stealing her money. Only few weeks with her siblings she they can't take care of her. They are making her do this video to beg."

Aunty Ramota shows off new look

Recall that reactions trailed a clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than normal, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng