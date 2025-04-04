Kevin De Bruyne confirms his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years

The Belgian midfielder leaves as a club legend, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League

Pep Guardiola praises De Bruyne’s contributions, calling him irreplaceable in Man City’s decade of dominance

Manchester City’s midfielder and captain, Kevin De Bruyne, has announced that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season after 10 years of service.

The 33-year-old Belgian playmaker has been instrumental in Manchester City’s dominance, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League, and numerous domestic trophies.

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has made 413 appearances, scoring 106 goals and providing countless assists, Sky Sports reports.

De Bruyne’s departure marks the end of an era for Manchester City, as they prepare for a squad overhaul following a challenging 2024/25 season.

Despite his immense contribution, Manchester City's captain has struggled with injuries this campaign, starting only 19 matches. However, his legacy as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history is firmly established.

Emotional farewell from De Bruyne

In a heartfelt social media post, De Bruyne expressed his gratitude to Manchester City and the club fans:

"Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. This city. This club. These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what? We won everything."

The midfielder also reflected on how Manchester has shaped his personal and professional life, adding that the city will always hold a special place in his family's heart, BBC reports.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts.”

Pep Guardiola reacts to De Bruyne’s exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on the Belgian’s departure, acknowledging his impact on the club’s success, Manchester Evening News disclosed.

Pep Guardiola has said Kevin De Bruyne played a key role in Manchester City's dominance in recent years. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

"A sad day. A happy day for the pleasure I had working with him. What he gave all of us—his humanity, his influence on our success—it would be impossible to imagine City’s last decade without him."

Guardiola compared De Bruyne’s exit to previous club legends like Vincent Kompany, David Silva, and Sergio Aguero, noting that his absence will be deeply felt.

What’s next for De Bruyne?

With his contract ending in June, speculation is rife about De Bruyne’s next move.

Reports suggest lucrative offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS, while a return to Belgium or another European powerhouse remains a possibility.

Meanwhile, City will begin planning for life without their midfield talisman as they aim to rebuild for the future.

