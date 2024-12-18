A funfair at Islamic High School Basorun turned tragic as a stampede claimed multiple lives and injured many attendees, leaving Oyo State in mourning

A devastating stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School Basorun, Ibadan, has resulted in the loss of several lives and injuries to numerous attendees.

The event, organized for families, turned tragic earlier today, leaving Oyo State in mourning.

Reacting to this sad development, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a dark day for the state.

The governor commented on the issue in a statement shared via his official X handles, on Tuesday, December 18.

“This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathize with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths,” Makinde said.

Governor Makinde detailed the swift actions taken by the state to manage the crisis and prevent further harm.

“We have deployed security agents to restore order and medical personnel with ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out,” he stated.

He further assured the public that the venue had been secured and investigations were underway.

Makinde orders for investigation

"The primary organizers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody," he confirmed.

Makinde reassured the public that anyone found responsible for the tragedy would face justice.

“I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident,” he urged

