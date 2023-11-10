A post shared online by singer BRed has caught many unaware as he praises God for helping him through a dire situation

The young singer, who is also Davido's cousin, shared some photos of him in a hospital bed thanking God after undergoing a knee surgery

BRed stirred emotions with his post, especially with the quote noting that now he can walk again

Young Afrobeat singer and performer Adebayo Adeleke, aka BRed, recently trended online after photos of him in a hospital bed went viral.

In a post shared on his page, the singer was full of praises and gratitude to God for helping him through such a challenging period of his life.

BRed revealed in his appreciation post that he recently underwent surgery on his left knee.

He noted in his post that he feels lucky and grateful knowing he can walk again.

When this article was published, Legit.ng couldn't confirm the ailment BRed was suffering from that warranted him to undergo knee surgery.

Here below is an excerpt of BRed's post expressing his gratitude to God for a successful surgery:

"Thank GOD for a successful surgery on my left knee.....gratitude always now I can walk again, glory be to God."

BRed isn't the only Nigerian artiste who recently underwent knee surgery; rapper Falz also had his earlier in 2023.

See BRed's post:

Celebs react to BRed's post

