Hypeman and singer Whiteman, aka Fake Pocolee, got the attention of his fans as he attended an event hosted by singer Bred in Enugu

He wore a ball wedding gown and other accessories that made the presenter ask him what the attendees should expect from his performance

Fake Pocolee thrilled his fans and hailed Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and his daughter Nikos Living

Hypeman and singer Whiteman, aka Fake Pocolee, turned up at singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka Bred's music concert rocking a ball wedding dress, gold crown, and red bouquet.

Fake Pocolee performs at Bred's event with Governor Adeleke in attendance. Image credit: @whitemanofficial

Source: Instagram

At the event, he was a cynosure of eyes as his fans hailed him in the outfit. In an interview with a presenter, he shared what fans should expect from him before he mounted the stage. He said he re-introduced himself as a symbol of royalty.

His fans screamed excitedly when he started performing and he hyped Bred's father and the governor of Osun state Ademola Adeleke, who danced joyfully.

He also hyped video creator and Adeleke's daughter Adenike, aka Nikos Living. After performing for a while, he left the stage and changed into a male outfit which comprised of a shirt and knicker.

Watch the videos in the slides below:

Reactions to Fake Poco's wedding dress

See what some netizens have said about Fake Pocolee's wedding dress and performances below:

@tnajmusic:

"In this country for you to blow, go crazy."

@vakporzyofficial:

"This Davido uncle smile and dance Dey kill me."

@cukiesbrown_:

"Cinderella, why aren't on Gistlover's compelled list."

@kinkin_kinkinbee:

"You first me wear wedding gown ahhh."

@smalldaddy__:

"Cinderella white."

@ste_wart007:

"Fake it till you make it but you don make am o."

@olatunji.ukale:

"Italian must obey. Man of the moment."

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Whiteman is the man of the moment and was recently on Egungun's show.

While on Egungun's show, Whiteman shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him.

During his time on Whiteman, aka Fake Poco Lee's show, he showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

