Nigerian actor Yul Edochie gave netizens a sum-up of how he spent 2024 alongside his second Judy Austin

The filmmaker shared a loved-up picture of himself and his woman to give netizens a visual representation of what he meant

In his concise post, Yul further prayed for his fans and followers, sharing his desires for their homes

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has given an account of how his 2024 went as the year draws its curtains.

The embattled filmmaker and his second wife, Judy Austin, posed for the camera to summarise their 12 months' experiences.

Yul, sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, claimed that the year was amazing as how they both looked in their snapshot.

He went on to pray for his fans and followers and wished them joy in their various homes.

"This picture sums up our 2024. Amazing. May this joy never seize in our home and yours, Amen. From ISI MMILI JI OFOR and IJELE ISI MMILI @judyaustin1”

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Netizens who came across Yul's post found different reasons to bash his statement. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

godchild440:

"I said yul is at Abuja that’s why Judy got hold of his phone again and start posting Judy how long will you keep living that like this at what point will you understand that you are doing more harm to Yul than good don’t you feel bad for him he has lost his personality and respect. A good woman knows when to adjust but you’re settling up yul up for dragging."

nwurim:

"If pretending to Prove a point is the joy you are wishing us then back to sender, make holy Ghost fire."

uchechitina56:

"yul always feel bad each time may post so he have to use this shitte to comfort his self."

mercy_aku_men:

"See as person wife pose like assassin."

mmachy48:

"Judy Austin, the honour you are waiting to get as a married woman, you can never get, because of you, a home was destroyed. Keep deceiving yourself even May that you are mocking is more valued and honoured, Judy the forever side chick….location refreshment."

adunolagreatness:

"How are the mighty fallen! Say it not in Enugu, publish it not in Nteje!. Could this be the Yule that people once loved and celebrated? The word of God is so perfect "By the reason of adultery shall a man be reduced to a piece of bread"

yusufakeem2023:

"How many of you remember this man? 🤣🤣 he was once a great actor until he gave his life and career to a Jud@s picked from a pit of poto-poto."

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

Legit.ng recently reported the actor's decision to bring his family issues online as he made a special request to Judy Austin.

He praised Judy for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

Yul also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

