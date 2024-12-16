A Nigerian boy is not happy after he failed to gain admission into the university like many of his mates

The young boy said he was being mocked by others because the year was coming to an end and he was still at home

The admission candidate prayed to God to intervene in his case so that people would stop mocking him

A young boy is crying after he failed to gain a university admission.

The boy, who appears to have written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), was seen weeping profusely.

Afolabi said a new year is approaching, but he has yet to gain university admission. Photo credit; TikTok/Afolabi.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the boy, Afolabi lamented that 2024 was coming to and end without him gaining admission.

He prayed to God to intervene so he would gain admission before the year ended and also stop being mocked.

Afolabi captioned the video:

"A few days to 2025 and I never gain admission. God please take control. They are mocking me already."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy weeps over not gaining admission

@that_akwa ibom_girl🇧🇪🇬🇧 said:

I pray for you from the debt of my heart that you will gain admission I have been there and I know how it feels. The next time you check that caps you will admitted."

@oluwatimilehin said:

"When you enter the school sef you go still cry."

@fave said:

"The God dat did mine will do yours."

@iam ire said:

"Dont worry. you will hear a good new before the end of the year."

@holaidey said:

"As I got mine you will got us inshallah."

@ryam_80 said:

"Congratulations in advance…. Faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not seen."

@ANDY said:

"Omo! God will do it for you. And are you sure you met the requirement of your course? Or better still change institution before it’s too late."

