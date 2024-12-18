A video showing rapper Odumodu Blvck's reaction towards a fan trying to capture him at an event is trending

In the viral clip, Odumodu Blvck approached the fan from behind like he wanted to pose with him before taking an action that led to the phone spinning

Odumodu Blvck's alleged display in the viral video has since sparked outrage on social media, with netizens blasting the singer

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has been criticised for his behaviour toward a male fan at a recent event.

Odumodu, who recently joined hundreds of congregants to celebrate his mother during a church service, was spotted with his crew at another event.

A fan tried to capture him on his phone from a close distance.

A clip showed the moment Odumodu approached the fan like he wanted to pose with him before allegedly kicking the phone off his hand and making it spin, leading to the end of the footage.

Watch trending video of Odumodu and a fan at an event below:

The rapper also recently shared pictures of him at the same event on his social media timeline. See Odumodu Blvck's post below:

Odumodu also announced a giveaway in a post on X, which didn't go down well with some netizens.

Just like Odumodu, his colleague Burna Boy made headlines after he kicked a fan during a stage performance in Lagos.

Odumodu Blvck dragged over viral video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens criticised the singer.

InalegwuSZN:

"You break person phone wan use give away kill the matter so you go escape cooking, Gbavido dn teach this guy him way."

ola_cute03:

"What did I just watch."

official_escbee:

"Kala fit collect KALA ooo."

w3st_01:

"Nigeria will not see this one now o, Naira Marley is their problem."

ajanosiopeyemi:

"Omo him go collect 100%."

kiitanorin:

"E sure say if to say na One Beautiful Babe hold phone deh video ham, him no fit kick the phone like that. Never."

rei_mindz:

"He first put hand for the shoulder before kicking the phone."

rahyor__:

"Very unnecessary behavior. When u are razz you’re razz no money can make u behavior right. Oponu."

thearovibe:

"This one na mumu e Dey think say e don Dey Burna status."

blaqmanta:

"Honestly I go learn how to beat celebrities aje!"

bakare_toney:

"Odumodu just want to be burna boy so bad."

Odumodu Blvck receives house from Headies

In other news via Legit.ng, the rapper was presented his house gift after he bagged Rookie of the Year at the Headies.

Pictures shared online showed Odumodu Blvck in the company of the organiser of the award in his office.

The rapper was also taken to the property's location, where the real estate boss, who worked in collaboration with Headies' organiser, showed him around.

