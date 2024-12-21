Videos of Davido and his crew in Abuja, where performed at a show alongside Odumodu Blvck, have emerged online

A clip also showed the moment Davido appeared to be alert on hearing the sound of a firework while seated

Davido's sudden movement in the video has spurred reactions, with many teasing the DMW label owner

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido was among the celebrities who stormed an event in Abuja on Friday night. He performed his hit song Funds with his junior colleague and rapper Odumodu Blvck.

After dinner at his bestie Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant, Davido and Zlatan Ibile flew to Abuja for the show.

OHowever, oneof the viral videos of Davido in Abuja,showed the moment the DMW label, wurrounded by his crew, appeared to be ready to leave his seat after hearing the sound of a firework.

The singer swiftly observed his environment before returning to pressing his phone after realising it was a firework.

Watch video as Davido swiftly observed his environment on hearing the sound of a firework in Abuja

Watch video of Davido with Zlatan Ibile in Abuja

Watch video of Davido performing Funds with Odumodu Blvck in Abuja

Reactions as Davido observes his environment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some claimed Davido was at alert owing to Wizkid's viral message to his opposition. Read the reactions below:

timo__tdc:

"Baddest be don forget say nor be Atlanta he dey."

shodz01:

"Haffa Relax wiz never show."

preshy__pimp:

"On guard,if na u deh him position u go wan kpaii?"

seenoevil_333:

‘’Watch how Davido is breathing."

history__clinton:

"Dem go dey make mouth online."

akano_br:

"See person wey dey call wizzy fear fear."

iam_ajibola_

"Baba wan japa."

akanfe_0001:

"Obs is important."

What Davido said about his enemies

In other news via Legit.ng, Davido, appeared unbothered by naysayers with his post on X.

The Funds crooner said he wanted his enemies to "hold a meeting on his head" in 2025.

Several netizens were displeased with the post and reacted in the comment section, taunting him with a past interview.

