Odogwu has been causing commotion on social media for some days now after he flew in International singer Chloe Bailey

The Nigerian Grammy-award-winner's ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don shared a new video of herself amid the ongoing rumours of the singer dating someone else

Her video has yielded several reactions from both her fans and Nigerian netizens, as some show their support for her

International music star Stefflon Don, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, left social media buzzing after she surfaced on social media with a new video.

Recall that Stefflon and Burna Boy used to date until he showed up online with Chloe Bailey and appeared all booed up with the American music star.

Burna Boy's ex Stefflon surfaces on IG amid rumours about the singer's new relationship. Credit: @stefflondon, @thelagospaparazzi

Unsure of what's happening, social media users have gone with rumours that Bailey is Odogwu's new chic.

Amid the escalating rumours, Stefflon Don took to her official Instagram page to share a smoking-hot video of herself in a leopard-skin bodycon jumpsuit that accentuated her curves. This left social media users wondering if she was trying to make her ex jealous.

Watch the video here:

Recall that in December 2023, Burna Boy splashed a whopping N500 million to buy Stefflon a Rolls Royce for her birthday.

Stefflon Don's video trends online

Read some reactions below:

@lexy_ranaa:

"Can’t see competition when YOU know ur the badde$t 🐆🔥😍."

@54london:

"Baddest in the room."

@zaina_treysongzwifey:

"Don too cold!!!!"

@flyboi_fundz:

"Chloe don give this one high blood pressure😂😂😂, maturity no be for being a star girl or celebrity🙌."

@emilianhair:

"Ur are still our wife ❤️he’s just showing Chloe that Lagos’s a beautiful place."

@glocko_x:

"Last Last na stefflon burna go still marry."

@adesegun_samuel:

"the pressure is getting wesser😂."

@not.your_fan:

"Our ex 😢 we will miss you🥹."

Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey go clubbing in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Burna Boy and US star Chloe Bailey have continued to fuel dating rumours on social media.

A series of new photos and videos of the two music stars clubbing in Lagos, Nigeria, made the rounds online.

Chloe had Nigerians gushing over her as Burna Boy wore his diamond chain around her neck in viral snaps.

