Lady Celebrates Graduating With Second Class Lower in Touching Way, Her Graduation Post Goes Viral
- A fresh graduate has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) over how she celebrated her graduation
- The lady, who graduated with a second-class lower degree, penned an emotional write-up on social media
- She admitted knowing from the onset that she might not escape finishing with a degree lower than second-class upper
A young lady, Ishola Sikirat Yetunde, has warmed people's hearts with her touching graduation post on X.
Yetunde bagged a second-class lower degree in demography and social statistics and celebrated it on X.
Yetunde posted her graduation pictures, saying she knew right from part one that she might not finish with a degree lower than second-class upper.
She said she was grateful for the opportunity to be where her parents did not get to. Her post on X read:
"I didn't graduate with a first class or a 2:1, I knew right from part 1 that I might not meet up, Here I am grateful for the opportunity to be where my parents didn't get 🥹
"B.sc Demography and social statistics second class lower division."
At the time of publishing, Yetunde's post had 12k likes, 1k retweets, and more than 700 comments. People hailed her write-up.
See her tweet below:
People celebrate female graduate's post
@DavidOhio11 said:
"Big Congrats.
"Just curious, is the course a social science or physical science course?"
@akam_sunny said:
"You are doing well. just keep going from here. keep your head up."
@_Oh_Derraa said:
"Good thing you pulled through it all, congratulations Yetunde."
@SammyMaki said:
"Congratulations 🎉 gal.. you did so well. ! Some even wish to have this but they don't. This is a huge achievement. 💯📌"
@capitalPHEONIX said:
"Congratulations Isola, more achievements your way."
@TradingdoctorNg said:
"Congratulations Yetunde 🎉.
"It’s higher grounds from here."
@PrinceSomorin said:
"Congratulations.
"Scholastic grade is not all it’s cracked up to be in the real life.
"Your parents still won.
"Aiye ti esin o je, iru idi e a je."
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
