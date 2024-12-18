A fresh graduate has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) over how she celebrated her graduation

The lady, who graduated with a second-class lower degree, penned an emotional write-up on social media

She admitted knowing from the onset that she might not escape finishing with a degree lower than second-class upper

A young lady, Ishola Sikirat Yetunde, has warmed people's hearts with her touching graduation post on X.

Yetunde bagged a second-class lower degree in demography and social statistics and celebrated it on X.

Ishola Sikirat Yetunde finished with a second-class lower degree. Photo Credit: @SikiratYetunde

Yetunde posted her graduation pictures, saying she knew right from part one that she might not finish with a degree lower than second-class upper.

She said she was grateful for the opportunity to be where her parents did not get to. Her post on X read:

"I didn't graduate with a first class or a 2:1, I knew right from part 1 that I might not meet up, Here I am grateful for the opportunity to be where my parents didn't get 🥹

"B.sc Demography and social statistics second class lower division."

At the time of publishing, Yetunde's post had 12k likes, 1k retweets, and more than 700 comments. People hailed her write-up.

See her tweet below:

People celebrate female graduate's post

@DavidOhio11 said:

"Big Congrats.

"Just curious, is the course a social science or physical science course?"

@akam_sunny said:

"You are doing well. just keep going from here. keep your head up."

@_Oh_Derraa said:

"Good thing you pulled through it all, congratulations Yetunde."

@SammyMaki said:

"Congratulations 🎉 gal.. you did so well. ! Some even wish to have this but they don't. This is a huge achievement. 💯📌"

@capitalPHEONIX said:

"Congratulations Isola, more achievements your way."

@TradingdoctorNg said:

"Congratulations Yetunde 🎉.

"It’s higher grounds from here."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"Congratulations.

"Scholastic grade is not all it’s cracked up to be in the real life.

"Your parents still won.

"Aiye ti esin o je, iru idi e a je."

