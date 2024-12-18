Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has been called out by his countrymen over the nature of the dinner he had with his foreign guest Chlöe Bailey

Recall that the global sensations have been buzzing the internet and fueling speculations with their unexpected link-up in Lagos

A recent video of the duo in one of the highbrow local restaurants had netizens pointing out some errors in their meeting

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu) and his new partner, Chlöe Bailey, have taken the internet by storm with their fun-filled moments in Lagos, where the Afrobeats artist resides.

Videos of the pair have been circulating online, showcasing their obvious comfort with each other and fueling rumours about their relationship.

In one recent clip, the Last Last hitmaker and Chlöe were seen at an upscale local restaurant with Burna's crew.

Popular dancer and hypeman Pocolee was also spotted in the crowd, holding a wooden bowl filled with Isi ewu, a traditional Igbo delicacy.

Burna and Chlöe appeared to be resting after a hearty meal, while the Grammy-winning artist's crew filled the space with noise and excitement.

The video caption revealed that Odogwu, as Burna is affectionately known back home, was having dinner with the Hollywood star.

Burna Boy's dinner date with Chlöe stirs reactions

Fans and netizens were unimpressed by the crowd that followed the Afrobeats artist and his guest to the restaurant as they criticised their dinner date.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@iam_harryjuana:

"A dinner date should be between u and ur woman. Burna sef."

@oswellcole:

Dinner date? With that crowd?

@ManlikeMikeey:

"She doesn't look like she's present though."

@Rashid_LE:

"The way Nigerians make noise I can hear this room, I'm not even sure if she is comfortable in there."

@Ayoappeal:

"Poko Lee is that guy that is friend with all."

@bidsman:

"It’s so obvious she is not comfortable with so many people being around them."

@ceecil_money:

"Bro is still holding a blunt, I pity her lungs 😭😭…by the time the relationship is done, they’d be gone."

@musorolegzo:

"This is a village gathering not a dinner date."

