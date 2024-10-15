Cubana Chiefpriest in a new video, has unveiled his new project, which runs in millions of naira

The celebrity barman showed different views of his new automated hotel, which is still ongoing

Cubana Chiefpriest has stirred congratulatory messages from many, including his bestie Davido

Celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, is set to open a new hotel weeks after launching Donald's Fast Food, a restaurant in Lagos state.

While Chiefpriest didn't give the exact location of the new hotel, he raised eyebrows on Monday, October 14, when he showed off the automated hotel worth millions of naira.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Chiefpriest flaunted the hotel's exterior and interior, which showed nothing but luxury.

A heartwarming clip showed the moment Chiefpriest’s father placed his head on his son’s chest showing how proud he was of his latest achievement.

Sharing the video, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption:

"Work In Progress #HotelCp #IheAbata1OfOwerri."

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below;

Davido, others congratulate Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from celebrities, including Davido, who showered encomium on his bestie.

davido:

"Proud of u."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Money na water."

debbyluvmar11:

"The sweetest part of the video is where the dad rested on his son thats a proud father. dear lord bless me so my mum will be super proud of me , I owe that woman a lot."

dubby_gustavo:

"This is beautiful nwanne…"

yung_etti:

"cubana_chiefpriest This man you big abeg i finally trip with all your doings. As you dey launch one franchise another one almost complete God bless you OG."

chief_tonyeke:

"Congrats Ezemuò, so proud of you."

greatjoshdesigns:

"This is massive @cubana_chiefpriest Congratulations sir."

official_mira2:

"Wow so unique the doors tho."

Cubana Chiefpriest's reaction after winning EFCC

In other news, Chiefpriest was in an excited mood as he announced that his case with EFCC had been struck out in court.

The celebrity barman could not contain his joy as he thanked his lawyer and the anti-graft agency.

He also revealed that he was on his way to the wedding of his close pals Davido and Chioma in Lagos.

