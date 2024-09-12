Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest has issued a response to Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin after he posted the DM sent to him

Recall that Famakin had visited Chiefpriest's restaurant in Oweri and shared his honest review on social media

According to him, his burger was microwaved, which was wrong as they are usually prepared according to order

The online battle between Opeyemi Famakin and Cubana Chiefpriest continued after the popular food critic gave his review of the socialite's restaurant in Owerri, Imo state.

It will be recalled that after Opeyemi shared his review of Cubana's restaurant on his Instagram page, he received a message from Chiefpriest, which he publicized.

While he praised other meals on their menu, Famakin expressed his displeasure with their pastries, especially the burger.

Following his back-and-forth between them, Chiefpriest shared CCTV footage of when the food critic placed his order at the restaurant, adding that the burger he purchased was only microwaved at his request.

Chiefpriest noted that Famakin only acted the way he did for the sake of content. He also urged Opeyemi Famakin to try opening a restaurant for others to review.

Fans react to Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@v.u.u.r.a.a:

"If the food was ‘WARM’ what would have concerned microwave in this equation?"

@obyekpo:

"2 things here...firstly, Opeyemi should've stopped them from microwa ing the burger and not buy it again if it was cold. Secondly, Cubana Chief Priest should learn how to take advice make dem no go microwave pastry again. Simple! Who else kuku thinks this is a PR stunt sef?"

@escobabs:

"Cubana doesnt know what Opeyemi has done for him, rather than feeling offended."

@anthea_o:

"When chef Ramsey visits people’s restaurants to review/audit, he allows them do whatever it is they do then after gives them his feedback ."

@sassbyday:

"Sorry but this shouldn’t even be a big deal."

@hawttcocoglam:

"If he is right for his criticism then take correction if he is chasing clout just let it go."

@ify_succulentt:

"Cubana chief priest talk well for ope comment carry war go ope dm 😂😂 cp rebels aye!!"

Famakin says he makes N9 million a week

Meanwhile, popular food critic, Opeyemi Famakin has shared the amount of money he makes from food blogging while he was on a podcast.

The controversial personality was a guest on the Creative Tea podcast with Lynda, where he spoke about his career.

He noted that he has always said that he will be the highest-paid food critic in Nigeria, and he has been living up to his dream.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

