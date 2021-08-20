It is weekend and Nigerians in Lagos are already thinking of where to unwind and ease themselves of the stress of the week. There are many interesting around the state to have fun and Legit.ng presents you with 7 of them.

1. Sencillo Lagos

Sencillo Lagos is an exclusive 3-bedroom beachfront property in Ilashe are of the state Lagos. According to Twap, Sencillo is accessible by boat from Victoria Island.

Sencillo Lagos is an interesting place to visit this weekend. Photo credit: @enjoy.ng

Source: Instagram

2. La Campagne Tropicana

La Campagne Tropicana is lovely beach resort in Lagos. The beach is located towards the outskirts of Lagos. At La Campagne Tropicana, there are several activities to engage to ease yourself of stress.

3. Hov Beach Resort

Hov Beach Resort is a 6-bedroom beachfront property which is also located in Ilashe area of Lagos state.

4. Bogobiri House

The atmosphere and vibe at Bogobiri attracts a lot of Lagosians. This interesting house is situated in Ikoyi area of Lagos. What you will find in Bogobiri house includes boutique hotel, restaurant, bookstore, an art gallery and an intimate concert area.

5. Omu Resort

Omu Resort is a recreational centre located in Lagos. This park has a number of fun activities for visitors to engage in.

The centre has a zoo on-premises.

6. Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park

Johnson Jakande Park is a great spot for a picnic if you visit on a good day. It is situated in the Ikeja area of the state.

Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park is situated in the Ikeja area of Lagos. Photo credit: Twap

Source: UGC

7 Nike Art Gallery

Nike Art Gallery is a favourite's delight. It is a three-story building filled with artworks from all over the country, all of which are available for purchase. Entry into Nike Art Gallery is free.

