65+ beautiful fall quotes and Instagram captions to welcome autumn

As the fun-filled summer season of beach outings, pool parties, and barbecues comes to a close, the arrival of fall weather greets you. At this time, the temperatures gradually decrease, and the weather starts to get brisk. If you are excited about this change, here are lovely fall quotes to add to your excitement.

September has fantastic fall weather. It is neither too cold nor too hot. The weather is gradually changing, and the leaves are falling, giving your environment a new face. If you live in a place with many trees, you will love the fresh look of your environment.

Cute fall quotes

If you enjoy marking each season with meaningful quotes, expressing your sentiments for the fall should be no different, mainly because it signifies the onset of autumn. Here are some nice quotes to help you welcome the new season.

Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees. — Faith Baldwin

It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it. — Diana Gabaldon

I remember it as October days are always remembered: cloudless, maple-flavoured, the air gold and so clean it quivers. — Leif Enger

It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon. — Sarah Addison Allen

Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love—that makes life and nature harmonize. — George Eliot

A sweater is like life; you get nothing out of it that you don’t put into it! — Marilyn Monroe

The thinnest yellow light of November is more warming and exhilarating than any wine they tell of. — Henry David Thoreau

I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion. — Henry David Thoreau

And all the lives we ever lived, and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves... — Virginia Woolf

For anyone who lives in the oak-and-maple area of New England, there is a perennial temptation to plunge into a purple sea of adjectives about October. — Hal Borland

Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves; we have had our summer evenings, now for October eves! — Humbert Wolfe

There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees–as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again. — Ruth Ahmed

The husky, rusty russel of the tossels of the corn, And the raspin’ of the tangled leaves, as golden as the morn. — James Whitcomb Riley

Fall funny quotes

Nature has a unique way of pleasing humans. One perfect way is the fall season; you experience a colourful environment filled with mild, warm weather. Here are the funny quotes that you will love.

I cannot endure wasting anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house. — Nathaniel Hawthorne

Some say fall is the season when the leaves change. I say it’s the season when my sweatpants never change. — Katie Nicole Felton

I come alive in the fall time. — The Weekend

Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day. — Shira Tamir

The Autumn is old; the sere leaves are flying; he hath gather’d up gold, and now he is dying…Old age, begin sighing. — Thomas Hood

It's like going back to school. You know, autumn! Time for Harry Potter. — Robbie Coltrane

Fall is my favourite season in Los Angeles, watching the birds change colour and fall from the trees. — David Letterman

Autumn's the mellow time. — William Allingham

Pumpkin spice lattes are eggnog for morning people. — John Oliver

Autumn leaves don't fall; they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar. — Delia Owens

The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples; the other turns them into cider. — Jane Hirshfield

I hope I can be the autumn leaf who looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave, gracefully, it knew life was a gift. — Dodinsky

Fall inspirational quotes

Are you looking for encouraging fall motivational quotes to lift your mood? Here are some to motivate and inspire you.

And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened. — Raquel Franco

Just as a painter needs light in order to put the finishing touches to his picture, so I need an inner light, which I feel I never have enough of in the autumn. — Leo Tolstoy

There is a harmony in autumn and a lustre in its sky, which through the summer is not heard or seen as if it could not be, as if it had not been! — Percy Bysshe Shelley

Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer. — Wallace Stegner

I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin and crisp sunburnt leaves. — Ann Drake

Spring is beautiful, and summer is perfect for vacations, but autumn brings a longing to get away from the unreal things of life, out into the forest at night with a campfire and the rustling leaves. — Margaret Elizabeth Sangster

Why did dusk and fir-scent and the afterglow of autumnal sunsets make people say absurd things? — L.M. Montgomery

And so, with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the fall. — F. Scott Fitzgerald

We know that we will wander through the warm winds of summer's wreckage in September. We will welcome summer's ghost. — Henry Rollins

Finally, she mused that human existence is as brief as the life of autumn grass, so what was there to fear from taking chances with your life? — Mo Yan

Working hard for something we don't care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion. — Simon Sinek

The first breath of autumn was in the air, a prodigal feeling, a feeling of wanting, taking, and keeping before it is too late. — J. L. Carr

Autumn is a time of harvesting of gathering together. For what is sown in the spring, so shall be reaped in the autumn. — Warren McCord

Short Autumn quotes

Everyone welcomes new seasons with excitement and expectations; autumn is no exception. Here are some autumn quotes that will help you welcome the season with joy.

Autumn, the year’s last, loveliest smile. — William Cullen Bryant

Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower. — Albert Camus

The autumn moon lights my way. — Led Zeppelin

Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons. — Jim Bishop

Autumn passes, and one remembers one's reverence. — Yoko Ono

Autumn is the season of the soul. — Virginia Woolf

Autumn paints in colours that summer has never seen. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

It’s autumn in New York; It’s good to live again. — Ella Fitzgerald

Autumn leaves shower like gold, like rainbows, as the winds of change begin to blow. — Dan Millman

The heart of autumn must have broken here and poured its treasure upon the leaves. — Charlotte Bates

Short fall quotes for IG

As many people prepare for the winter, they anticipate some cold weather, love and joy. As you prepare for various life activities, these short quotes about the fall will help you welcome the new season in style.

And all at once, summer collapsed into fall. — Oscar Wilde

I'd say the first thing you need is … a pumpkin. — Cinderella

Of the great harvest I myself desired. — Robert Frost

Autumn is as joyful and sweet as an untimely end. — Rémy de Gourmon

But I'm just not that lonesome, and autumn's not that cold. — Lorrie Morgan

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the top of a leaf. — Rabindranath Tagore

Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop. — Rumi

Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year. — Chad Sugg

Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree. — Emily Brontë

Beautiful Instagram captions

Quotes and Instagram captions about fall can help you connect with the beauty of this season. Consider some of the best fall IG captions for Instagram below.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice!

Fall-ing in love.

Sweetest apples in the orchard.

You’re never too old to play in the leaves.

Everything is better in a sweater.

We’re having a jack-o-blast of a good time this fall.

Sweaters and cold weather are better together.

Falling into autumn like…

Cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Autumn skies and pumpkin pies.

Pilates?! You mean pie and lattes.

A bunch of cutie pies? pumpkin pies, that is!

What is a good fall quote?

A good fall quote captures the season's essence with vivid imagery and emotion. It evokes the crispness of autumn air, the beauty of changing leaves, and the warmth of cosy moments.

What is unique about fall?

It's a season famous for its harvest times, turning leaves, cooling temperatures, and darkening nights. In some areas, leaves become so bright that they're visible from outer space.

Transitioning from summer to autumn can be challenging for some people. Some may prefer to avoid returning to their blankets, warm bodies, and socks. However, some beautiful and inspirational fall quotes can help you welcome and look forward to the season.

