Former BBNaija housemate Alex Unusual has lamented about the challenges she experiences as a content creator in Nigeria

She noted that the country limits her creativity level because she is constrained to shoot indoors, which makes her get bored easily

The former reality star also shared how area boys and other factors make it difficult for her shoot her content, and her post got several reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, has opened up on her struggles as a content creator.

In a series of posts, she noted that Nigeria stifles her creativity level because shooting outside means that she has to deal with area boys, insecurity, and other factors she is not comfortable with.

BBNaija's Alex Unusual shares her pains with area boys as a content creator. Image credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

She added that the quality of content creation has dropped because of the challenges she also faces. The 28-year-old also shared how it does not make sense to pay someone for a video and still have to edit it herself.

The former reality star gave an instance of how she would explain how she wanted her video to be shot, and she would still have to work on it because the videographer was only concerned about making money, and not about delivering quality content.

Reactions as Alex Unusual complains about creating content

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Alex Unusual's challenges as a content creator below:

@osas_terry_igunbor:

"If not for content, how would most Nigerians survive or thrive? Stop giving a bad review of people’s content."

@thortheviolinist:

"She’s not wrong though. Everyone now wants to do content and most times na copy copy."

@pereernest71:

"You will have ideas but can't work on it also because of lack of funds."

@prinagold:

"She’s right, everybody is now/or wanna be a content creator…. It’s really tiring seeing most things repeatedly you know."

Source: Legit.ng