Former BBNaija star, Alex Unusual and her siblings have thrown a surprise birthday party for their dad at his office

The reality star was full of praises for her dad who she regarded as a disciplinarian who rightly trained her and other siblings while they were growing up

Alex hinted that she and her siblings have not seen their father since January so they decided to make the trip down for his surprise party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala star, Asogwa Alexandra better known as Alex Unusual, together with her other siblings have surprised their father at the office on his birthday.

Ex-BBNaija star Alex Unusual surprises dad at his office on his birthday. Credit: @alexunusual

Source: Instagram

The reality star shared a video of the surprise party for her dad on her verified Instagram page and wrote an epistle about how amazing her father is to her.

Alex who was full of praises for his dad wrote:

"Dear daddy, Thank you for giving me all you could. Thank you for instilling in me patience and empathy. Thank you for all your sacrifice. Thank you for being my hero. Thank you for being that father that trained his children with counseling."

She then made it known that her father is a disciplinarian:

"Although I’m still grateful you were never the parent they called when I got into trouble in school because you would have asked them to crucify me. Thank you for not bringing the roof down when I failed maths, you don’t know how much positive effect that single act had in my life."

Alex said she and her other siblings travelled all the way to surprise their dad whom they have not seen since January and they organised a mini party for him at his office.

Check out Alex's post below:

Fans and celebrity reactions

A couple of Alex's fans and colleagues have commended her kind gestures towards her dad and wished him a happy birthday.

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

Nancyisimeofficial

"Everything."

Kokobykhloe:

"Proud of you."

Ms_dsf:

"Loveee this."

Deyemitheactor:

"I see where you get your dance moves from! Happy birthday daddy!"

Mrs_moski:

"I met ur dad once at his office n he was so nice to me happy bday to him."

Iam_aggie__:

"Awwwn, this message got me emotional..happy +1 unusual dad."

Source: Legit