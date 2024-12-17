Nigerian singer Rema is in the news after one of his die-hard fans exposed her DM to him on social media

The young lady had incessantly sent messages to the music star on Instagram, including video calls

The video of the lady’s DMs to Rema soon went viral and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Divine Okubor, aka Rema, is making headlines after one of his fans, Big_Omini, revealed how obsessed she was with him on social media.

The netizen recently posted a video explaining how she was such a big Rema fan. In the clip, she showcased how she had incessantly sent messages to the music star on Instagram.

The messages started in September 2020, and they included long texts in which she professed her love for him and hoped he would reply to her someday.

She even called the music star on video on some occasions. The last message the fan sent to Rema was in October 2024.

See the video below:

Fans react to lady who sent DMs to Rema

Shortly after the video of the die-hard fan’s messages to Rema went viral, it drew the attention of many and raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of their reactions below:

Techdjkella:

“Are you not loved at home???”

David_blessing469:

“She even had the guts to call him on video call😭😂.”

blessed_milli:

“At least make we help her tag Rema, she has done a good job.😂💔”

Dann_thegreat:

“In anything you do be consistent!!!”

Luvv.adaeze:

“Snitching on yourself like this is a different type of tell😭.”

herkhinlayo:

“You are still obsessed o😂”

she_issarai:

“What was your motivation to consistently talk to someone who doesn't reply you 😂”

Mideeee8:

“And she go Dey tell one boy for her dm say I really don’t text 😂.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“Sisterhood is not proud of you.”

_oyiza:

“She even had the guts to call him on video call, for person wey never accept her request😭.”

Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

