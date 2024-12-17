BBNaija Chichi has been captured doing a pole dance at a club months after saying she had retired from it

In the clip, she showed off her skills as a man tried to prevent her from falling off the pole after a lady joined her

As expected, fans reacted to the clip as they shared their views about her decision to try her first love again

Former housemate in the Level-up edition of Big Brother Naija show, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, better known as Chichi, seemed to renegaded on her promise as seen in video.

The chef had announced her retirement from pole dancing a few months ago, but was recently seen doing one of the things she knows how to do best at a club.

Reaction trails BBNaija's Chichi at a club. Photo credit@itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, she was dressed in a pink overall and was climbing the pole to show off her skills.

A man was standing close to the pole to prevent her from falling as she took over to dance and swing on it.

Lady joins Chichi on pole

Another lady later joined Chichi on the pole and they both swung round it.

At some point, the shoe which the reality star, who marked her birthday earlier this year, was wearing fell off.

The man, who was standing close to the pole also joined the reality star and lady as they all spun around.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Chichi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of BBNaija's Chichi doing pole dance. Here are some of the comments below:

@mhz_heedah:

"She no sabi work again jare, Naxo them dy do am."

@gigicruise1:

"No b small tin o."

@emeralds_photograpy:

"Stop the akpu so you can show us more moves."

@__m_o_l_a_:

"If that pole commot. I no get bandage oo, cos I no send u message."

@im__sheilaaa:

"The work still dey body."

@big_natty_01:

"T pain do this one."

@ennieolaice_n_drinksservices:

"Nice."

@ennieolaice_n_drinksservices:

"More jobs."

2014 picture of Chichi surfaces on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the reality star was marking her birthday and she announced that she just turned 23.

Her colleagues reacted to the post and gave a hint that Chichi was lying about her age.

Her 2014 throwback pictures later surfaced online and generated a hot debate among fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng