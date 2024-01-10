A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chichi took fashion to another level in her birthday photoshoot

She wore a gold outfit which flowed to the ground, and she struck a pose which revealed her curves

Her fans were on her Instagram post showering praises on her look as they wished her a happy birthday

A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Chinenyenwa Okoebor, aka Chichi, showed the lengths she could go to look glamorous in her 24th birthday photo shoot on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

She wore an elegant gold dress which flowed to the ground. The outfit had a long slit by the side which revealed her thighs, and she complemented it with a shining head design.

Chichi is quite famous for her outlandish fashion style. Recall the sizzling ensemble that the BBNaija star rocked to the reunion show that created quite a stir on social media.

The reality star posted different angles of her dress with the caption:

"Attention Earthlings, halt the universe! It's World Chichi's day and global festive are in session."

See her lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Chichi's lovely dress

Several fans of the ex-BBN housemate have reacted to her outfit. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@janemena:

"Happy happy birthday Queen. God’s blessings, love, protection now and forever, Amennn."

@groovymono:

"Happy birthday chi, wish you llnp."

@mannequin_lordess:

"You've been such a huge huge inspiration. I have always known that I don't stan nonsense and you proved it time and time again. The very best is yet to come in your life. I wish you the most amazing birthday ever. Enjoy."

@chizzyofficial__1:

"Happiest birthday sweetheart."

@favourliicious:

"When a star is born everyone gets to feel its brightness, Happy birthday Star girl, Trophy girl."

@wigsbyella__:

"Happy birthday world best ambassador."

@adunni01:

"Happy birthday trophy queen. Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth. God will continue to enrich you and your brands. Many more good things to come. Shine on."

@houseofsolange:

"Chichi wishing so much more this year you deserve it . Happy birthday girly."

@ayomide_paulina:

"Many happy returns pretty CEO of @beautyfulthinz, Live long and prosper."

Source: Legit.ng