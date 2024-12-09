Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is making headlines over his recent exchange with a social media user

The netizen tried to give the music star his older sister as a girlfriend, and Adekunle Gold’s reaction drew people’s attention

Several social media users had things to say about AG Baby’s stance on having a girlfriend despite being married

Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Kosoko’ Gold, aka AG Baby, has caused a stir after someone tried to give him a girlfriend on social media.

It all started when an X user, Mufasa Clone, told the music star that he had a single sister who could be Adekunle Gold’s girlfriend.

Note that AG Baby is married to fellow singer, Simi, and they have a four-year-old daughter together, Adejare.

Netizens react as Adekunle Gold replies man who tried to give him his sister as a girlfriend. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The X user wrote:

“AG baby, my big sister is single Incase you need a GF.”

Adekunle Gold replies man who wants to give him girlfriend

Shortly after the X user tried to pitch his big sister for Adekunle Gold to take as a girlfriend, the happily married music star reacted by asking a simple question. He wrote:

“As how?”

See their exchange below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold replies man who wants to give him girlfriend

Adekunle Gold’s online exchange with the man who wanted him to take a girlfriend despite having a wife soon made social media headlines after it went viral. Read what some netizens had to say below:

Quin said men who did court marriages can’t take girlfriends:

Golden boy reminded others that AG Baby is married:

This tweep said the music star was acting as if he doesn’t cheat:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

themizabel_xx:

“Na real as how 😂. Where you want make e put mummy Deja 😂😍. You people play too much on that bird app 😂.”

Laular_1:

“E reach to ask 😩.”

Real_oluwagbemisola:

“I follow ask. As how abeg?”

Mz__seunfunmi:

“AG ask am ooo cos me sef no understand.”

real_stephhh:

“So disrespectful.”

shuuga.baebii.awele:

“People are just unnecessarily disrespectful on this social media.”

Kasarachic_:

“Some of y’all are shameless tbvh.”

Ykay_autos:

“Make your sister go SHILO now 😂😂”

silvaboymusic:

“Why do people target successful marriages & relationships??”

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Adekunle Gold and Simi are gradually becoming the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the singer acknowledged his woman, Simi, with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

Adekunle Gold mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng