Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah, has broken her silence after she became a first-time mother

Legit.ng recently reported that Pastor Paul Enenche announced the good news of his first daughter welcoming her first child

Deborah Enenche dropped a comment about how she felt after the birth of her baby boy, spurring reactions online

Deborah Enenche, a fashionista and first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Church, recently broke her silence following the birth of her bouncing baby boy with her husband, Samuel Hawthorn.

Recall that Pastor Paul Enenche shared the good news on social media with a heartwarming video on his page, tagging family members.

Deborah Enenche appreciates God as she becomes a mother. Credit: deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

Deborah Enenche speaks

Reacting to the video shared by her father, Deborah, who expressed gratitude to God, revealed she had been crying since the birth of her son.

She further promised fans and well-wishers she would be back on social media soon.

Deborah commented on the video, saying:

“I’ll be right back, currently crying and thanking God while I hold my son.”

See a screenshot of Deborah Enenche's comment below:

Screenshot of Deborah Enenche's comment. Credit: deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

Recall that Deborah and her husband Samuel tied the knot in December 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Abuja attended by prominent personalities and pastors from within and outside Nigeria.

Fans congratulate Deborah Enenche

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as fans congratulated Deborah Enenche, read them below:

e_foo_a:

"@deborah_paulenenche CONGRATULATIONS DEBBIE !!!!"

eminadoofficial:

"@deborah_paulenenche congratulations sis may God bless you and your son."

justina.sharon.94:

"@deborah_paulenenche congratulations."

golden_edna:

"@deborah_paulenenche congratulations darling ❤️ God is too good.i rejoice with u.baby u are welcome in Jesus name."

_sarah.ohemu_:

"@deborah_paulenenche debbieeeee is a mummyyyyy."

Pastor Enenche's daughter graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky, were joyous when their daughter bagged her certificate.

Daniella Paul-Enenche made her parents proud by joining the medical profession.

The Dunamis pastor, who shared a video from his daughter's graduation, appreciated God for her success as many of his followers joined the celebration.

