Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah, has shared heartwarming pictures of her pregnancy before welcoming her baby boy

Deborah Enenche, who explained why she took a break from social media, also shared how pregnancy humbled her

Deborah Enenche's message has served as a source of motivation for her followers, as many continue to congratulate her

Deborah Enenche, a fashionista and first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Church, has returned to social media fully following the birth of her baby boy with her husband and photographer Samuel Hawthorn.

Recall that Pastor Paul Enenche stirred excitement after he announced the birth of his first grandchild.

Deborah Enenche reveals she left social media for divine protection. Credit: deborahpaulenenche

Days after welcoming her first child, Deborah, in a lengthy message, revealed she took a break from social media for 'privacy to access divine protection' as she appreciated her fans' prayers, love, and support.

Deborah Enenche shares how pregnancy humbled her

The fashionista expressed gratitude to God for protecting and ensuring the safe delivery of her son and stated that pregnancy humbled her.

Deborah stressed that, aside from changing her physical appearance, pregnancy humbled her to pray on her knees.

"Nothing in my life has humbled me to my knees in prayer like this before. Nothing had made me so aware of how human and helpless I am without God and how He truly rules over everything. Nothing has made me more committed to self improvement or to addressing deep underlying issues I have otherwise avoided," she said.

See Deborah Enenche's lengthy message, including the pictures she shared below:

Fans react to Deborah Enenche's post

Read the comments below:

favourreuben_:

"Massive congratulations once again yummy mummy."

_chidi

"Precious moments🥹😍Congratulations, again!!"

rekkies_kitchen:

"Congratulations once again Debbie."

ogys_cakes_abuja:

"Oh my darling. So happy for you Debby😍. Which of the Lord's blessings can we deny."

