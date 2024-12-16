Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Christian Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, and his family are in a celebration mood

This is because the pastor’s first daughter, Deborah, welcomed a baby boy two years after her marriage

The Dunamis pastor’s wife, Becky, was with her daughter when she welcomed her first child abroad

Dr Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center is happy after he became a grandfather.

The clergy and his family celebrated as his first daughter, Deborah, welcomed her first child.

Paul Enenche celebrates as daughter gives birth. Photo: @pastorpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

Pastor Paul shared a video of his daughter before and after the delivery in an Instagram post.

He revealed that the baby was born on Sunday, December 15.

The couple is welcoming their first two years after their wedding ceremony in 2022.

The video was captioned:

“What a Faithful God we serve! He has not left us without His kindness and mercies in this season. We return all the Honor and Glory to Him for the Blessing of a Baby Boy on Sunday the 15th of December 2024. Congrats mummy Deborah and Daddy Sam. Thank you Jesus!!!!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter welcomes baby

Many who came across the video celebrated the family and welcomed the baby boy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Therealsinach said:

"Praise God in the highest ! Congratulations."

@shalom10b said:

"Congratulations. latest grandma in town."

@kitchensworth said:

"Congratulations,this is so beautiful. thank you Jesus."

@pretty_orobosa said:

"Congratulations to my the latest grandma & grandpa in town."

@amahsfashionstudio said:

"Thank you Jesus! Congrats daddy! You’re now a granddaddy!"

@david_ibiam said:

"Big, big congratulations.. now they know why Mama has not been around... glory to God."

@ada.maks said:

"This is beautiful and truly a BIG BANG. Thank You JESUS."

@micah_charlz said:

"Such a beautiful news to wake up to. To God be the Glory. Congratulations family."

Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter becomes a doctor

In a related story, Dr Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Center celebrated after his daughter became a medical doctor.

After completing medical school, the pastor’s daughter, Daniella Paul-Enenche, qualified as a medical doctor.

The man of God and his wife travelled to his daughter’s school to witness her graduation from medical school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng