Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has taken over social media following the premiere of his latest Netflix series titled Seven Doors

Several Nigerian actors and industry executives attended the event, dressed in traditional regalia to respect the series' historical backdrop

Legit.ng chatted with Ronke Oshodi Oke, a cast in the movie, on Femi Adebayo's attention to culture and Seven Doors' production process

Nollywood star Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, aka Ronke Oshodi Oke, is a talented Nigerian film actress, director, producer, and singer who has remained active in the scenes for over 23 years.

The movie veteran recently appeared in Femi Adebayo's blockbuster Seven Doors, a limited TV series exclusive on Netflix.

During the premiere of the much-talked-about movie in Lagos, Legit.ng caught up with Ronke Oshodi Oke, who spoke radiantly about her role and Femi Adebayo's keenness in telling rich cultural stories.

Reflecting on her experience in Seven in Doors, the industry elder revealed that she portrayed the character of the Chief's wife. And that her approach to acting is grounded in dedication and professionalism.

"To God be the glory, any role given to me, I digest and act on it."

Ronke Oshodi Oke speaks on Femi Adebayo's proclivity to tradition

The name Femi Adebayo is synonymous with epic brilliance. Known for his rich Indigenous movies, including King of Thieves, Jagun Jahun and now Seven Doors. Ronke expressed her thoughts on his passion for cultural identity and traditional values, particularly within the Yoruba society.

She pointed out the promotion and preservation of Yoruba culture and encouraged mutual respect between various traditions, especially the Western world.

"Oyibo people promote their cultures and traditions. I can't speak English more than the Oyibos, and the Oyibos, too, can't speak Yoruba more than we do.

"So we should be able to promote our culture and tradition.

"We should sell to them. As we accept theirs, they will also accept ours. It may take time, but at the end of the day, they will accept it."

The actress also noted that the core Yoruba tradition doesn't originate from Lagos. Instead, it starts from ancient cities like Ibadan and Oyo, which are historically important settlements of Yoruba tradition.

Ronke Oshodi Oke shares experience working with Femi Adebayo

The veteran star revealed that she and her colleagues camped for two months in Ijebu during the production of Seven Doors. However, the highlight of her whole stay was the visually appealing environment and the food she ate while on set.

"The food during the shoot was top-notch, and the location was beautiful, with talented actors and actress. We (the cast and crew members) had to travel all the way down to the location at Ijebu.

"The whole shooting took about two months, and we camped during that period."

Oga Bello Reacts to Femi Adebayo’s new movie

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello expressed his thoughts to the remarkable success his son, Femi Adebayo Salami, has achieved in the movie industry.

In a video posted on social media, the movie star said he didn't expect his son to go this far in acting. He disclosed that Femi wanted to study law when he was admitted into the university, and he didn't discourage him. The actor, who celebrated his birthday months ago, also noted that he was not the kind of father that would discourage any child from becoming anything he or she desires.

In the recording, Oga Bello also shared that he was happy about the movie premiere. He acknowledged Allah for his grace on his son's life and encouraged fans to watch the movie. Other celebrities, including Wasiu Ayinde, Kunle Afolayan, Chioma Akpotha, Jide Kosoko also graced the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie, Seven Doors.

