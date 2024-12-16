Videos from Chris Brown's thrilling concert at FNB Stadium in South Africa are trending on social media

A video also showed how fun seekers reacted after Davido joined Chris Brown on stage

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido arrived in South Africa after performing at a lavish wedding in India

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, aka Davido, is trending online over his presence at his US colleague Chris Brown's concert in South Africa.

Chris Brown's sold-out concert in South Africa started on December 14 and ran through December 15 at the iconic FNB Stadium.

Davido, Chris Brown and Lojay perform Sensational in South Africa. Credit: davido/chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Davido, who is close to the US star, also showed him support as he joined him on stage to perform their hit songs, including 'Blow My Mind.'

However, a video showing the moment Davido joined Chris Brown on stage, where they performed Sensational alongside Lojay, another Nigerian artiste, has gone viral.

The video showed how South African fun seekers screamed for joy as Davido appeared on the stage.

Watch the video showing the moment Davido joined Chris Brown and Lojay on stage in South Africa below:

Davido and Chris Brown performing 'Blow My Mind below:

In related news, Davido trended after performing at a wedding in India, where he was reportedly paid a whopping sum.

Reactions as Davido performs in South Africa

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

mztbecks:

"Yea see the energy when he came out! He is Davido, 001 for a reason."

mercynelson_22:

"Who dey hate on this guy you're loved 001."

flowkingstone:

"Wow the OBO love is real."

lyon___king:

"Omo Davido too carry weight o. He is who he says he is. Greatness."

dike_25:

"See Joy as davido come out."

prettie_damssel:

"God! Davido ! These three."

tosinjayofabuja:

"Heavyweights David changed the atmosphere at once."

Davido addresses claim about Indian performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the DMW label boss addressed the viral report that he was paid N17 billion to sing at an Indian wedding.

Davido seemingly debunked the reports as he playfully tagged the groom’s handle, asking for his balance.

His post suggested he did not receive up to the amount that went viral online.

