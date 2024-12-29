Gabriel Herniel Kitutu, a first-class graduate in Industrial Engineering from Kyambogo University, Uganda, excelled academically while pursuing his passion for music

Despite challenges, his dedication, faith, and consistent study habits have led to remarkable achievements and opportunities

The DJ's journey shows the power of curiosity, collaboration, and resilience in achieving academic excellence

From the earliest days, Gabriel Herniel Kitutu’s path was distinguished by a thirst for knowledge and an unyielding spirit.

Graduating with First Class Honors in Industrial Engineering and Management from Kyambogo University, Uganda, he stands as a beacon of what one can achieve when passion harmonizes with discipline.

First class graduate speaks about his first class. Photo credit: Gabriel Herniel Kitutu/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

With a CGPA of 4.56, Gabriel’s journey is one that intertwines the rigors of academia with the soulful pursuit of music as a DJ.

He told Legit.ng:

“I used to read a book everyday for at least 30 minutes of different topics, then elongated it to an hour maintained, then kept pushing till I could read a book everyday for at least four hours,” he believes his success is down to his ability to be meticulous,”I always go through your answer sheet after completing answering the questions. Sometimes small mistakes throw you off a good score which could be rectified had you revised through your answer booklet before submitting it in.”

Yet, like every story of success, Gabriel’s journey had its challenging moments:

“What I would consider as an obstacle is that most of my classmates at times saw me as a threat to their excellence and thus would not want to work with me or help me out.”

Myriad of Opportunities

The graduate's academic excellence has opened doors to myriad opportunities. He has qualified for several scholarships and represented his institutions in various competitions, most notably the Africa Tech Challenge hosted by the China Aviation Corporation International, where his team emerged victorious in the Social Media category.

Gabriel who is currently serving as an associate Manufacturing Systems Engineer with Africa’s leading EV manufacturer in Uganda, advises anyone striving towards excellence to hold to this words:

“One proverb they always never complete when said is the one of “Curiosity killed the cat.” They never tell you that he however died a very wealthy and wise cat. Never let anyone dole down your passion in whatever field you aspire to flourish in, keep striving to know more and more every then and now. For the more you know, the less they can take away from you. Know what it is you want to be in life at the end of it all, and then be hungry for knowledge in that field to the deepest of your abilities. Strive to be the best in that field, and only can be so when you know first before all the others do. Best-in-Class!”

Ghanaian Who Graduated with First Class Speaks

Legit.ng reported that Ohene Amoah Junior, a name now resonant with academic brilliance, narrates a story about his undergraduate journey that traverses the terrains of determination, challenges, and ultimate triumph.

Graduating with First Class Honors in Bachelor of Arts Geography Education with Political Science from the University of Education, Winneba-Ghana, he achieved a notable CGPA of 3.65 out of 4.0.

