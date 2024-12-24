A Nigerian tailor has sought the help of netizens after her little child used a pen to write on a client's daughter's dress

In a video, she showed off the pen marks on the dress and pleaded with netizens for help on what to do about the situation

Suggestions flowed freely in the comments as kind-hearted individuals reacted to the video and shared their opinions

A Nigerian tailor found herself in a delicate situation after her child caused damage to a client's expensive dress.

The child's unexpected act left the tailor seeking the advice and assistance of Nigerians on TikTok.

Tailor displays pen marks on dress

In a video, the tailor known on TikTok as @stitchedbyoma247 displayed the unsightly pen marks that now marred the dress.

Her plea for help was met with an outpouring of support and suggestions from kind-hearted individuals who offered their opinions and expertise.

"Pls my sew mate help a sister. My baby has finished me. What do I do?" she asked.

Reactions as tailor seeks help online

The comments section on TikTok was filled with a wide range of advice, from creative solutions for removing the stains to words of encouragement and empathy.

Many people acknowledged the challenges of balancing work and family life, and some even shared their experiences of dealing with similar situations.

@mariambell2020 said:

"Bead it with rice bead just follow the pattern."

@Omotorera said:

"If you know any big dry cleaning services take it there is a chemical that can remove diff stain."

@hardejoke babe commented:

"Yoruba people that say (agba ti koke hun soro o ma ketan sare ni) that is it train your child well so it won't be problem for you (gbogbon kab le maafi)."

@Ollysstitches said:

"Lol. This made me remember Ramadan ‘23. Sew till past 3am. And went to sleep, woke up past 5am to fix the zip and iron. Only for me to find the dress with different shapes drew by my 3yrs old girl."

@Whizzky added:

"Sha look for anoda cloth let your baby design it again, then apply all this solution they re giving you 1by 1 and see the one that work before applying on the real so it won't end in story dat touches."

Watch the video below:

