Fun videos from Toyin Abraham's “Alakada: Bad And Boujee” movie premiere have emerged on social media

Ini Edo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Ademoye were among the top celebrities who graced the event

A video showing how Iyabo Ojo arrived at the movie premiere as she easily stole the spotlight at the event also trended

It is a season of movie premieres in Nollywood, and actress Toyin Abraham was not left out. On Sunday, December 16, she became the latest movie star to unveil her new project, “Alakada: Bad And Boujee,” in Lagos.

Recall that Funke Akindele recently premiered her movie Everybody Loves Jenifa, while Mercy Aigbe made headlines over videos of her husband's attire at her Thin Line launch.

Nollywood stars storm Toyin Abraham's movie premiere. Credit: iyaboojofespris/toyinabraham1

Like in the case of Funke and Mercy, top movie stars in the industry, including Ini Edo, Femi Adebayo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, and Iyabo Ojo, stormed the event in style.

Iyabo Ojo slays to Toyin Movie premiere

The mother of two was the centre of attraction at the movie premiere despite Toyin's earlier warning.

Iyabo Ojo sported a black gown and a hat as she arrived at the event elegantly.

Muyiwa Ademola and Femi Adebayo support Toyin Abraham

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo slays to premiere

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

aboardinglifeinca:

"Ha Celebrities are trying Iyabo has not rested since the last 2 weeks...it's back to back...Pele dear."

chef_ivyjones1:

"This lady is always outstanding when it comes to fashion."

adeniyi_inumidun:

"Queen mother you are too much."

khaddy_k.o:

"Y'all should let Queen Mother rest Mai I'm tired on her behalf, movie premieres back to back with outstanding outfit."

prettyyinkus1:

"Ohhh my God my mumy den collect show ooooooo clear road for my queen mother."

People commend Iyabo Ojo's fashion sense

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo's love for top designs was noticed by netizens, and they commended her.

Iyabo, who attended Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors premiere, rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe.

Others also commented about how she turned up at events, stressing that the celebrity lifestyle was not easy.

Source: Legit.ng