Hours after upcoming singer Idowu Smart Emmanuel Lil Smart cried out for his safety after he accused Afeez Fashola Naira Marley and his signee Oniyide Azeez Adigun Zinoleesky of abducting him, social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman encouraged the former Marlian signee to reach out to him.

In a video, VDM called Lagos state police to investigate Lil Smart's allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

The singer, who urged Lil Smart to protect his evidence, expressed his interest in flying the singer to Abuja and leading him to police headquarters, where the case would be given full attention.

VDM, who recently partied with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, stated that he did not support anyone in the case.

While expressing doubt about Lil Smart's allegations, the critic stressed that the singer's claim might be an act of God to expose what happened to Mohbad.

"After what happened to Mohbad, una suppose dey careful with una act, e be like una no dey really use una sense, may be na God want use this one expose wetin really happen to Mohbad but Lil Smart I really want to hope you are saying the truth," VDM said in part.

"@lilsmart_ check your dm let me know when you are ready to get on a flight."

Zinoleesky react to Lil Smart's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Zinoleesky denied allegations made against him and Naira Marley by Lil Smart.

In his defence, Zinoleesky stated that he had not seen the former Marlian Records signee for many years.

The Marlian label star also urged Lil Smart to stop using his name to drive social media attention while hinting at taking legal action.

