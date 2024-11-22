Regina Daniels has marked her wedding anniversary to her politician husband Nwoko in a post on Instagram

In it, she and her husband posed for pictures as she gushed over the number of years she has spent as a married woman

She also shared a video to taunt critics of her marriage and she flaunted her ring for all to see

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gushed over her marriage of five years to her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a new post, she shared lovely pictures taken to mark her wedding anniversary, and she accompanied it with a short note.

Regina Daniels appreciates her fans.

Source: Instagram

According to the woman, hailed by her colleague over her feat, if what she had experienced was what five years of marriage looked like, then she was looking forward to 20 years and forever.

Regina Daniels flaunts wedding ring

Also in the recording, the mother of two flaunted her wedding ring for critics to see. While at it, she made faces for naysayers and danced joyfully.

Recall that Daniels spoke about her marriage not too long ago. She said that her mother and family didn't support her getting married to her husband.

See the post here:

What fans said about Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@wehyeeselmah:

"And I know God will help my darling."

@gifted_okon:

"Please someone help me how old is Gina? Omor, this young lady is really doing well! Take your flowers dear! Congratulations and more wins."

@viks_vico:

"Congratulations, like play like play you go soon celebrate 10 years wedding anniversary. You are doing well."

@easylife_official:

"Congratulations star girl nice job from the photographer."

@uche_vina:

"You really grabbed ur destiny with 2 hands without hesitation.. More is life."

@kchilon_:

"May God keep blessing your home mama."

@anibenkam:

"Forever."

@anty_nina:

"The only girl way make the right choice for Nigeria."

@emmaemordi.daniels:

"Congratulations my sister."

@ucheelendu:

"Happy Anniversary sweetheart.. forever to go."

Regina Daniels' husband praises her

Legit.ng had reported that the Senator Ned Nwoko had showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

