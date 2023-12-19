Internet users have gushed over a trending video of Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele Vivian Elumelu, having an excellent dance time

The lovely couple moment was captured at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) End of the Year party of 2023

Many people expressed great admiration for how the power couple danced, while others hailed his wife more

A video of Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele Vivian Elumelu, dancing at UBA's End of the Year party has melted hearts.

A happy Tony had a glass of drink in hand as he slugged it out with his beautiful wife on the dance floor.

The couple showed nice dance moves as they vibed to Mavin Records' hit song Overdosing.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Ibrandtv Media and has amassed over 134k views at the time of this report.

Some people complimented his wife's looks as they gushed over the power couple's showcase.

Netizens gushed over their dance display

Ibekwe Ekene Douglas said:

"The kind of dance step you make when your assets are overloaded.

"Cash wise.

"Shares wise."

Onifade Oluwaseun Samuel said:

"Lovely!! The mighty hand of the Lord will continue to be upon your family in Jesus name Amen."

Musinert Sabr Musinert said:

"I like her shape, she's so beautiful.

"Beautiful family."

Sodiq Akanni said:

"God will always continue to shower his blessing upon them love you sir and ma."

Fidelia Akeru said:

"Amazing couple. May God continue to bless your family. Keep up the good work."

Mark-Akalaba Awoye said:

"Big bro, enjoy your money nothing do you."

Adeniyi Oyelade said:

"I just love this man. Great achiever with simplicity."

Chiamaka Sandra Chijioke said:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu and his wife had slugged it out on the dance floor at a Christmas party.

Hypeman, Shody, the MC of the night, was heard hyping Elumelu as the DJ played the popular Focus song.

The businessman didn’t waste time as he put on his dance shoes and showed off the moves associated with the song. Just like her husband, Elumelu’s wife followed suit and was seen getting her groove on.

