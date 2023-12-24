Nigerian economist Tony Elumelu and his wife Vivian became the subject of online discussion due to her reaction to Davido's Timeless Necklace

During their recent Christmas event, the diamond chain worn by Davido caught the attention of the billionaire's spouse

Vivian Elumelu was left speechless upon touching the multi-million-naira Timeless Diamond-Encrusted Necklace customised for the singer

Nigerian philanthropist Tony Elumelu and his lovely wife Vivian were awestruck recently at the event after they saw and held Afrobeats star Davido's Timeless Diamond-Encrusted Necklace.

The billionaire duo hosted an exotic all-white party to commemorate the festive season, inviting top players from all fields of life.

In August 2023, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian musician bought the multi-million-naira (N577M) diamond-encrusted necklace to celebrate his top-selling album, 'Timeless'.

Months later, the musician wore his priceless possession to the billionaire's event and was met with great admiration for the diamond accessory.

Tony and his gorgeous wife were startled by the necklace, holding onto it while it was lovingly placed around the singer's neck.

