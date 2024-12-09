The premiere of Funke Akindele's movie Everybody Loves Jenifa gave fashionistas the opportunity to display their exclusive designs

From gleaming fabrics to eye-watering accessories and hairs, the attendees displayed their high tastes in fashion

Their looks were well planned and delivered on the red carpet as they supported the blockbuster queen to promote her movie

Nigerian celebs came out in large numbers rocking elegant outfits as they attended the premiere of Funke Akindele's movie Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Actress Omowunmi Dada showed her fans how to rock a short flowery dress and look fabulous in it. Her older colleague Iyabo Ojo redefined style in her long attire and African hairstyle which she packed in a doughnut pattern.

The outfits Nigerian celebs rocked at Funke Akindele's movie premiere. Image credit: @destinyetikoofficial, @funkejenifaakindele, @olayodejuliana

The jaws of Destiny Etiko's fans dropped as they stared at her short gold dress which displayed her massive curves. Juliana Olayode flaunted her 'buga' vibes in her ravishing black outfit.

BBNaija's Bella Okagbue proved that simplicity could be expensive as she slayed in her armless dress. Her counterpart Liquorose made a fashion statement in her black and silver attire. Actress Mo Bimpe showed class and composure as she stepped out in a gorgeous brown apparel.

Moyo Lawal looked all glammed up in her show-stopping outfit with a fur-like design. When it comes to exuding elegance and class, fans gave it to skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie. Actress Blessing Obasi and chef Hilda Baci also dazzled in their gorgeous dresses.

What celebs rocked at Everybody Loves Jenifa

The men were not left out in the fashion paparazzi as they showed up at the event with different magnificent outfits. Actor and singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, looked dapper in his black and silver attire.

BBNaija's Saga, skit maker and actor Cute Abiola, actors Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, and Lateef Adedimeji gave their fans something to admire as they partied hard at Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere. TikTokers Jarvis and Peller also looked lovely in their attires as they shared some happy moments at the event.

Singer D'banj, actors Stan Nze and Michael Uba, skit maker Layi Wasabi, and actresses Eniola Badmus and Bisola Aiyeola, among others, also gave their fans some style inspirations.

Check out Funke Akindele's outfit below:

Look at Liquorose's attire below:

See Iyabo Ojo's outfit below:

Check out Eniola Badmus' dress:

See Omowunmi Dada's outfit:

Check out Destiny Etiko's dress below:

See Juilana Olayode's attire:

Kiekie's ravishing outfit below:

Falz' lovely outfit below:

Stan Nze's look here:

See Peller and Jarvis' video:

Reactions to outfits at Everybody Loves Jenifa

Check out some of the reactions to the outfits the celebs wore at Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere below:

@ikpijoy:

"Whoever is Kiekie's designer, always does a great job. Beautiful dress!"

@blessiingfredrick:

"She's so beautiful, one thing about Nigerians, they will sure show off their fashion world."

@baniaz__zee:

"The way aunty Funke makes her cast feel like the ‘Main Character’ always needs to be studied mehn. She treats dem so special."

@newaddictparfait:

"Layi no need drag spotlight, he is the sport that shines anywhere."

@ayosojumiadeniyi:

"THE HAPPIEST AND MOST ENVIED CAST IN NIGERIA AND BEYOND."

@erioluwapo:

"This is so beautiful. Funke Akindele is really a force to reckon with."

Funke Akindele unveils brains behind her look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke is trending for her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and her look has become a topic of discussion.

In a video, she shared how she felt about the premiere of her movie and opened up about her outfit and accessories.

She revealed the name of her stylist and other people who made her look glamorous for the much-talked-about event.

