America's Got Talent star, Kechi Okwuch, has penned down an emotional tribute in honour of the victims of the 2005 plane crash

Okwuchi who is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso crash was the only student among the 61 Loyola Jesuit college kids who survived

In a recent post, she thanked the souls of her late classmates and those of the other victims for being 'the wind beneath her wings'

December 10 marked the 17th anniversary of the infamous Sosoliso plane crash which claimed the lives of 108 passengers, 59 of which were students of the Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja.

Kechi Okwuch who was one of the 61 students on the plane, and one of the two survivors of the crash, recently took to her Instagram page to remember the lost souls.

Photos of Kechi. Credit: @kechiofficial

Source: Instagram

In an emotional tribute, she expressed gratitude to her late classmates for being her source of strength for the past 17 years.

Describing them as the 'wind beneath her wings' these past years, she stated that they were the reasons she never gave up and continues to excel.

In her words:

"To the 60 angels of Dec 10 2005: 2022 was a hard year. I’m so grateful to God to have made it this far. Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings these past 17 years, for giving me 60 reasons to keep striving, to keep fighting, to keep excelling.

I finished my book by the way I talked about you all a lot in it and the impact it’s having on its readers so far is so humbling. I also graduated with my MBA degree last week! I cannot wait to use it to make you even prouder."

To everyone who died on the plane, she had this to say:

"Thank you for watching over us all time, we, the loved ones you left behind on Dec 10 2005. Our memories of you are fond, and you will never be forgotten."

See post below:

