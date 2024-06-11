Tonto Dikeh's son has showered prayers on his mother as she marks her birthday on Sunday, May, 9, 2023

In a video made by the young boy, he celebrated his mother as he also prayed for her, he asked for wisdom and wealth

As he was praying, he mentioned the age his mother was celebrating while fans applauded his looks and freshness

Andre, the son of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has warmed the hearts of netizens with a video of the kind of prayer he said for his mother on her birthday.

The actress clocked a new age on Sunday, May 9, 2023 and she shared lovely pictures to mark her day.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, Andre prayed for his mother that God would shower her with wisdom and wealth.

Tonto Dikeh's son celebrates her on birthday. Photo credit@tontolet

King shares mother's age

In the recording, the boy noted that his mother, who ranted about her BBL recently, was 39, years.

Andre also asked God to grant the heart desires of her politician mother on her birthday.

Reacting to the video, the actress gushed over her son, she also joined him to ask God to grant his wishes.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video of Tonto's son

Legit.ng complied the comments of fans about the video. Here are some below:

@herexcellency_adi:

"He has Grown well...nd knows how to pray too."

@divaisy:

"Ur mom is Brilliant already God bless king T. The only celeb I love."

@kitchenabuja:

"See handsome boy nahhh."

@ciara_spence_:

"Is the let her be brilliant for me."

@anachynwa:

"See freshness. From ur mouth to God's ear straight up. Happiest birthday KingT."

@salome_global_servic:

"Amen to his prayers. Happy birthday Tonto with a heart of gold. God will not leave you nor forsake you. Many more beautiful years."

@dammys_empire_fashion_world:

"From Your Lips Straight To Gods ears."

@debbydebbz1:

"He prayed for the best! Wisdom, that's all Solomon requested for and he eventually had everything."

@dr_stangote_of_yenagoa:

"Amen."

@kojookpara

"But why did u have to mention her age anyway amen my God bless u richly u are really a true king."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's success

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dikeh's son, Andre, made her proud with his performance at school.

She displayed his result sheet for her fans on social media. In the result sheet, Andre got 10 A's and 2B's.

The politician said he could have iPhone 14 which he had been requesting for

