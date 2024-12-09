A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her and her family's transformation in six years

In six years, the couple got married, had children, and also changed physically in a way that left people shocked

Social media who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to express their surprise about the transformation

A Nigerian couple's transformation over a six-year period left social media users stunned.

The couple's journey, which included getting married and starting a family, was marked by a dramatic change in their physical appearance.

Couple transforms after 6 years together

In the post shared by the husband on TikTok via the handle @colrish_global, he showed his family's transformation through a series of photographs taken over the years.

The caption accompanying the video expressed gratitude to God for the blessings they had received.

"Give us six years. Happy wedding anniversary to me and mine. The Lord has been so good to me," he said.

Reactions trail couple's transformation in 6 years

The couple's transformation was met with a mixture of shock and admiration from TikTok users.

Many people who viewed the video took to the comments section to express their surprise at the couple's changed appearance.

@dukudivinity asked:

"You later marry her mum abi how?"

@Dicedernest said:

"If you slide back to check well gather here."

@BEEBeautystudio said:

"Una too quick old o."

@Cynthia igbokwe said:

"Not me sliding back and forth."

@Pee’s bakes said:

"6 years so how dat big boy take come out confusion wan kill me."

@sallybelloo said:

"The man don over stress his wife."

@ANUOLUWAPO said:

"D comments are not impressive, this lady has been through pregnancies and nursing children, and of course all our body differs, you all can’t expect miss A to be like miss B na ahh, it’s not nice."

@Mr pocho said:

"Bro, I like going straight to the point, you for leave this challenge. She looks like your mother inlaw."

@theonlysexygirl said:

"To be a woman is not easy oo. Na only her body change."

@African_kvng said:

"Una go blame this man if he starts to cheat?Make Una de consider men feelings sometimes oo."

@Leonora added:

"God bless women and they will still ask what u bring to the table. Losing our beauty and self during pregnancy is more than enough."

