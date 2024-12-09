Nollywood actress Chukwudi Mmesoma Somack has started an online discussion over her take on money and relationships

On her Facebook page, the movie star warned men not to push for a relationship with her if they are not willing to spend money

The movie star’s post made the rounds on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actress Chukwudi Mmesoma, aka Somack, has announced on social media that she does not do love without money.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Facebook page to warn men who want to have a relationship with her.

In the viral post, Mmesoma said that men who have not spent money on her should stop professing their love. She also advised them to put their money where their mouth is.

Nigerians react as Chukwudi Mmesoma tells men to spend money if they want to date her. Photos: @somack

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“For the last time! I don’t do love without money! Stop professing love to me, if you have not sent money to me, or bought any reasonable thing for me.

Stop singing “I love you” like a national anthem. “Put your money where your mouth and heart is.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Chukwudi Mmesoma’s post

The Nollywood actress’ declaration about not doing love without money was met with mixed feelings on social media after it went viral. Some netizens agreed with her, while others did not. Read their comments below:

galaxyemporium1:

“I SUPPORT HER!!! She will meet the right person for her.”

ozioma_electronics:

“Her choices are valid, marry your level.”

officialdtwinz:

“Be a woman who’s hungry for success not a woman who’s hungry for a successful man.”

oluwafemco_rst:

“Format 😂😂nobody Dey ur Dm werey.”

Girl_like_meme:

“A lot of men won’t like this 😂😂😂.”

Peterr_deee:

“Oyaaa naaa……A society that tells a broke man, he is not worthy of a woman, has no right to tell a man to stick to one woman once he is rich and wealthy oo….hmmm.”

Chris__celebrity:

“Stop financially helping a girl who is not your wife let her father play his role.”

wendy_okorie:

“She said what she said……..y’all men can keep crying 😂”

taaatibg:

“She said what she said and some men will fit into her description. Poor boys should leave her alone and look for a girl who wouldn't mind!✌”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“She's right. It's even in the Bible. Love is giving no be Cho Cho.”

suruka.ng:

“Being Honest Scares Away Unserious People 😂.”

nzubechiii:

“Funny enough, there’s nobody even professing love to her in her dm 😂 y’all hv materialized love so much, no wonder guys don’t even see value in girls/relationships anymore.”

__niffy.tomori:

“Love without money na nonsense ,been there done that e no Dey pay.”

Nkechi Blessing acquires new Range Rover

Meanwhile, TAMPAN suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her outburst with a colleague on social media.

The actress, who seemed unfazed by the suspension, took to Instagram to show off her latest whip.

Iyabo Ojo, who has also been suspended, joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues in reacting to Nkechi's post.

Source: Legit.ng